Nurse in Las Vegas accused of sex crimes, police seek more possible victims

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A nurse in Las Vegas faces multiple charges related to alleged sex crimes and police say there may be more victims out there.

31-year-old Ricardo Mederos was arrested on Sept. 1.

Police say he worked as a charge nurse at Sunrise Hospital on Maryland Parkway near Desert Inn Road.

13 Action News reached out to Sunrise Hospital, which sent the following statement:

“The safety of our patients is always our top priority at Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center. We have taken immediate steps to support and protect our patient, and the employee has been suspended pending the results of the investigation. When made aware of the alleged incident, we immediately notified law enforcement and we are assisting with their investigation.”

Meanwhile, the Nevada State Board of Nursing tells 13 Action News it cannot comment due to confidentiality statutes.

Anyone who may have been a victim should call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Sex Crimes Section at 702-828-3421, police say.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofnv.com.