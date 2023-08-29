NSCO: Daughter faces larceny charges after allegedly living off of dead father's social security, VA benefits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A daughter faces charges of larceny and obstructing a police officer after allegedly burying her father in the desert and living off his social security and VA benefits.

The Nye County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant Friday for a property at the 3800 block of Peggy Avenue in Pahrump to search the it for human remains.

Police said investigators established probable cause that Gennice Walker, the daughter of 95-year-old Bruce Brown, was living off his social security and VA benefits.

The case started in April this year after Brown had not been contacted or seen since that month.

Investigators said they received information that accused Walker of burying her father in the desert.

"Walker refused to cooperate and was arrested in Kansas City on an arrest warrant for larceny," police said. "After excavating a small portion of the backyard, we located a human male remains in a homemade coffin under the ground."

Nye County officials said the remains were identified as Brown through an autopsy.

Officials said Walker is being held in Kansas City and is being extradited to Nye County in the coming days.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked by officials to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775 751-7000. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.