North Las Vegas police seize more than 65 pounds of narcotics during massive drug bust

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 65 pounds of drugs have been taken off the streets thanks to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

During a recent drug bust, the NLVPD Narcotics team seized more than 57 pounds of marijuana and nearly eight pounds of methamphetamine.

"That’s a whole lot of illegal goods that won’t be causing harm in our community," NVLPD said in a social media post.

According to the Southern Nevada Health District, meth overdoses have gone up about 64% in Clark County since 2018.