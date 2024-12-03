North Las Vegas police searching for suspect involved in shooting at a car meetup

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is looking for information and an unidentified suspect involved in a shooting that happened on Sunday.

Around 12:15 a.m., NLVPD said officers responded to the intersection at Lone Mountain Road and Vandenberg Drive on reports that a 22-year-old male was suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest.

NLVPD said officers tended to the male's injuries until medical personnel arrived and took him to UMC Trauma where he is considered in stable condition.

As part of their preliminary investigation, NVLPD said the victim was one of several people at a car meetup. During the gathering, an unidentified suspect started shooting and the victim was struck. Police said the suspect fled before officers arrived.

There are several videos circulating on social media that NLVPD said they are aware of. Detectives said they are currently investigating this.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at (702) 633-9111 or Crime Stoppers of Nevada at (702) 385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.