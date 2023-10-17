North Las Vegas police said there could be additional victims of former teacher accused of child abuse

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department says there could be more victims of 47-year-old James Michael Manning.

Police said Manning was arrested for three counts of child abuse involving an elementary school-aged student.

He was booked into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center.

Manning was recently employed as a physical education teacher at the North Las Vegas Legacy Traditional School at 5024 Valley Drive.

Police said anyone who may have been a victim of Manning or has information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.