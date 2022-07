LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 13 Action News spoke with the North Las Vegas Police Department and officials said there was a shooting Saturday night around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the shooting occurred in the 3000 block of Balcones Fault. This is near Centennial Parkway and Statz Street.

One man was pronounced dead, and the case is still under investigation according to police.

13 Action News will provide more information once available.