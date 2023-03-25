North Las Vegas police release photos of 'person of interest' in January shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police are asking for public assistance in identifying a person of interest in a January shooting that left one person severely injured.

According to police, the shooting took place on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the intersection of Alexander and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

The person of interest is described by police as a Black male around 18 years of age, last seen wearing a black True Religion hoodie, gray jogger pants, and white Crocs. Police add that the person was seen in the passenger seat of a black Dodge Charger.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.