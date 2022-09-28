Watch Now
North Las Vegas police officer arrested on accusations of domestic battery

Posted at 12:27 PM, Sep 28, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas Police Department officer was arrested for accusations of domestic battery on Sunday.

According to Sgt. Jeff Wall, the officer, identified as Eric Halverson, was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Sunday after officers responded to a call regarding a “family disturbance.”

LVMPD said they responded to the incident in the 7300 block of Dusty Cloud Street on Saturday, Sept. 24, but arrested Halverson on Sunday, Sept. 25.

Officer Halverson has been placed on paid administrative leave while the NLVPD investigates the incident.

Officer Halverson has been employed with the department for 16 years and is currently assigned to the traffic division, according to the NLVPD.

This story is developing, check back later for updates.

