North Las Vegas police looking for more victims after violent hammer attack

North Las Vegas police are looking for more victims after a man was arrested in a violent attack last month.

28-year-old Michael Earl Hannah was arrested Feb. 6 for the attempted murder of a 52-year-old North Las Vegas woman.

In the early morning hours of Jan. 30, 2018, dispatch received a 911 call in reference to a battered victim in the 1200 block of West Cheyenne Avenue, near Martin Luther King Boulevard. Officers arrived at the location of the call, where they learned the woman had been the victim of a violent beating with a hammer.

Detectives initiated an investigation where they learned that the victim had been struck in the head numerous times with a hammer, causing life-threatening injuries. The victim is currently recovering and cooperating with the investigation.

A week later, Hannah was taken into police custody by members of the FBI Criminal Apprehension Team. He was booked on charges of attempted murder with use of a deadly weapon, battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, burglary and mayhem with use of a deadly weapon.

The violent and possible sexual motivations in this crime lead investigators to believe this 52-year-old woman may not be Hannah's only victim.

The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking the public for any information they might have related to this crime or are possible victims. Witnesses or victims can call the police department at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.