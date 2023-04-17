North Las Vegas police looking for hit-and-run vehicle that killed one person

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a "vehicle of interest."

Police said the vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead at Cheyenne and Mary Dee avenues on April 11 around 9:15 p.m.

"The vehicle of interest is described as a red, 2018 model or similar, Chevrolet Sonic four-door passenger car," police said. "The vehicle is believed to have damage to the left front area and the driver's side mirror was broken off during the incident."

Police provided stock photographs of the model car.

NLVPD The attached image is a stock photograph of a red, 2018 model or similar, Chevrolet Sonic four-door passenger car for reference.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.