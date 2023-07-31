North Las Vegas police looking for driver from hit-and-run crash that killed 12-year-old

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for help identifying the driver of a stolen vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 12-year-old girl.

The crash happened June 20 around 3:38 p.m. near Belmont Street and E. Carey Avenue.

Police do not know the race of the man, but he was wearing a red shirt, tan-colored shorts and white shoes. The investigation by police revealed that he exited a 2005 black Cadillac Escalade after the crash.

The video was provided by @NLVPD.

He fled on foot eastbound on Broadway Avenue according to police.

Anyone who recognizes this person or has any information regarding this collision is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

"We want to extend our appreciation to the community for its continued support and cooperation," police said.