North Las Vegas police look for men who shot Home Depot employee

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department released photos of two men believed to be involved in the shooting of a Home Depot employee during an altercation on Monday.

It happened at approximately 11 a.m. at the Home Depot on the 1200 block of West Craig Road, police said in a press release.

Medical personnel transported the injured employee to University Medical Center.

Based on an initial investigation, officers determined that two men entered the store and got into a fight with the employee. Police said the employee was shot one time during the fight, and the two men left in a "newer" silver Ford Taurus with California license plates.

Jan. 10, 2022.

North Las Vegas police shared photos of the two men and the vehicle they left in.

Anyone with information that could aid the search for the perpetrators is asked to call NLVPD at 702-633-9111 or to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.