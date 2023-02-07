North Las Vegas police on scene at two locations related to one shooting

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department reported to a shooting Monday afternoon.

Police said they are on scene at the 1000 block of W Washburn Road. This is near Washburn and Camino Al Norte.

When police arrived to the area around 2:41 p.m., officers located a male adult believed to be in his 30s, who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police said the victim has been transported to UMC Trauma where he is in serious condition.

Happening at the same time, north valley officers are also on scene of at another residence in the 1200 block related to this shooting.

"This is an ongoing investigating where both scenes are still active," police said.

No further details have yet to be released by police. We will provide updates once they become available.