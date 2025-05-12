North Las Vegas police investigating possible shooting in Smith's parking lot

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said they are investigating a possible shooting at the Smith's store parking lot on Centennial Parkway and Losee Road Sunday evening.

WATCH | The latest from Channel 13 — May 11

Breaking: Possible shooting at North Las Vegas Smith's store, police say



NLVPD said, at this time, there are no shooting victims, however, they requested medical personnel for an individual with an injury unrelated to the incident.

The suspect involved in the alleged shooting fled the scene before police arrived, NLVPD.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.