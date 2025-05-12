Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

North Las Vegas police investigating possible shooting in Smith's parking lot

NLVPD said there are no victims at this time, but the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived
North Las Vegas police - NLVPD file photo 1.png
KTNV
File photo of a North Las Vegas police car.
North Las Vegas police - NLVPD file photo 1.png
Posted
and last updated

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said they are investigating a possible shooting at the Smith's store parking lot on Centennial Parkway and Losee Road Sunday evening.

WATCH | The latest from Channel 13 — May 11

Breaking: Possible shooting at North Las Vegas Smith's store, police say


NLVPD said, at this time, there are no shooting victims, however, they requested medical personnel for an individual with an injury unrelated to the incident.

The suspect involved in the alleged shooting fled the scene before police arrived, NLVPD.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area as they continue their investigation.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Vegas Things To Do

Serving for Seniors: Help local graduates in need