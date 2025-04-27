North Las Vegas police investigating early morning homicide, no arrests made

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in North Las Vegas are investigating an early morning homicide on Sunday.

According to NLVPD, officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Bassler Street around 2:10 a.m. on reports that person was injured.



Arriving officers said they found an adult man suffering from life-threatening injuries as a result of battery with a deadly weapon. Medical responded and took the man to UMC Trauma where police said he was later pronounced deceased.

A suspect—or suspects—fled the scene before officers arrived, according to NLVPD.

This is an ongoing investigation.

NLVPD said anyone with information is asked to contact the department by phone at (702) 633-9111 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

