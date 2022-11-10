North Las Vegas police investigate two homicides that left two dead

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating two different homicides that occurred on Wednesday night and Thursday morning respectively.

According to a press release, on Wednesday at 10:24 p.m., officers were dispatched to a convenience store near Craig Creek Avenue and Revere Street in reference to a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, officers immediately located a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, who was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.

Officers were also dispatched in reference to a person who had been shot early Thursday morning at an apartment complex located near the 3300 block of Civic Center Drive in reference to a person who had been shot.

As officers arrived on the scene at 2:47 a.m., a male adult in his mid-30s or 40s was immediately located and appeared to be suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Medical personnel arrived and the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

At this time, no further information will be released about either case in order to protect the integrity of both cases.

The identification of the victims in both cases, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about either incident is urged to contact the NLVPD by phone at 702-633-2133. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com