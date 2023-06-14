North Las Vegas police investigate 'attempted murder-suicide'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man is dead after attempting to fatally shoot his girlfriend in North Las Vegas on Wednesday morning, according to police.

North Las Vegas police received reports of a shooting inside an apartment at approximately 9:00 a.m. Officers arrived on the scene and located an adult female in the 2100 block of N. Las Vegas Blvd, suffering from "multiple apparent gunshot wounds."

She was later transported to University Medical Center with "life-threatening injuries" and her condition is currently "unknown."

An adult male was also located on the scene, suffering from a single gunshot wound. Medical personnel later pronounced him deceased at the scene.

An initial investigation conducted by NLVPD determined that both individuals had been "in a relationship," and the male shot his girlfriend before shooting himself.

Police say the investigation is ongoing at this time.

The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.