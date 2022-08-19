North Las Vegas police arrest minor in case where 15-year-old died from fentanyl overdose

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that a minor was arrested for the case where a 15-year-old passed away from a fentanyl overdose back in February.

The 15-year-old was attending Sedway Middle School. Detectives said they discovered that five victims, including the deceased 15-year-old, had taken some type of pills on February 23. The pills were suspected to contain fentanyl, a highly deadly substance that should never be ingested. Clark County School District Police said they recovered all of the outstanding pills and booked them into evidence.

Police said the minor was arrested for second degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and providing a schedule one or two controlled substance.

Police said the minor was booked on August 9 at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.