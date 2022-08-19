Watch Now
North Las Vegas police arrest minor in case where 15-year-old died from fentanyl overdose

Uncredited/AP
FILE - This photo provided by the U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah and introduced as evidence in a 2019 trial shows fentanyl-laced fake oxycodone pills collected during an investigation. (U.S. Attorneys Office for Utah via AP)
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said that a minor was arrested for the case where a 15-year-old passed away from a fentanyl overdose back in February.

The 15-year-old was attending Sedway Middle School. Detectives said they discovered that five victims, including the deceased 15-year-old, had taken some type of pills on February 23. The pills were suspected to contain fentanyl, a highly deadly substance that should never be ingested. Clark County School District Police said they recovered all of the outstanding pills and booked them into evidence.

PREVIOUS: Death of North Las Vegas middle-schooler may be connected to fentanyl, police say

Police said the minor was arrested for second degree murder, involuntary manslaughter, and providing a schedule one or two controlled substance.

Police said the minor was booked on August 9 at the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center.

