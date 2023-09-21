North Las Vegas police accusing 37-year-old of two open murders after identifying her car in crash, video

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 37-year-old woman is accused of two counts of open murder after North Las Vegas police said they linked two deaths to her.

The North Las Vegas Police Department said 37-year-old Rosemary Meza is accused of killing a woman and leaving her in the area of East Cartier Avenue and Magnet Street. This happened Monday around 6:10 p.m.

Police said they found a woman, believed to be in her 50s, in that area after receiving reports of an unconscious female lying near a sidewalk. Medical arrived and transported her to North Vista Hospital, where she later died.

NLVPD homicide detectives took over the investigation, where they discovered a video showing the vehicle used to leave the woman in that area.

Later on, police responded to a car crash on North 5th Street near Alexander Road, where one of the cars was found to be a match of the vehicle used to leave the woman on the sidewalk the same day.

From continuing investigation, police believed that there was a second victim at an apartment in the 2400 block of Carroll Street. Detectives said they found a woman, believed to be in her late 20s, dead inside the apartment.

From this, police were able to link the two deaths to the driver involved in the crash, identified as Meza. Police arrested and booked her into the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center, where she faces two counts of open murder.

"The identification of the deceased, as well as their cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office," police said. "This is an ongoing investigation that is being led by NLVPD homicide detectives."

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged by police to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet atwww.crimestoppersofnv.com.