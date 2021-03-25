North Las Vegas man arrested for child sexual assault

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A North Las Vegas foster parent was recently arrested after he was accused of abusing a young child last spring.

According to the arrest report for 74-year-old Roy Lee Jackson, a 9-year-old girl was placed in an Eagle Quest foster home with Jackson and his wife in March 2020.

After the girl moved in with her aunt, she told her aunt that Jackson had pulled down her underwear, kissed her private area and gave her a dollar to not tell anyone. It reportedly happened the last week she was in the foster home.

Jackson denied the allegations during a June 25 interview. He then failed to show up for a polygraph test on July 9.

On July 1, patrol officers went to Jackson’s home to verify that he was still there since he was not responding to phone calls. At that time, they were unable to locate him.

On July 6, a police officer made contact with Jackson’s wife and asked if he was going to take the polygraph. Jackson’s wife said she had not heard from him.

On July 13, Jackson’s wife contacted police and said she had received an email that indicated Jackson had fled to Arkansas. She also said that Jackson refused to talk to her about what happened.

Police made contact with other children who had stayed with Jackson, but no other accusations were made except one girl did say she felt uncomfortable around him.

The circumstances surrounding Jackson’s arrest are unknown. However, he has a court appearance scheduled for April 26. He is being held on lewdness and sexual assault charges.