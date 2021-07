LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Workers at a nonprofit for rescue animals needs your help after their store was burglarized.

We're told the theft took an iPad and about $150 in cash from Hearts Alive Village, which helps animals in need.

It appears that someone smashed the front door and left broken glass all over the place.

No pets were harmed, but they are still shaken up.

If you would like to help them out, you can donate on their website.