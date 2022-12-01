NLVPD: Truck fled after hitting moped, driver deceased

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is investigating a hit and run Wednesday night in the area of Belmont and Dillon.

Police said a driver and a passenger of a moped was hit by a truck around 6:07 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene they located the moped, but the truck fled the scene.

"The driver of the moped, a female believed to be in her 40’s, was pronounced deceased at the scene," police said. "The passenger of the moped, a male believed to be in his 40s, was transported to UMC Trauma where he was said to be in serious but stable condition."

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the NLVPD by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com