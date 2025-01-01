New Year's Eve motorcycle crash in east valley ends in one dead, one arrested

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One person is dead after a New Year's Eve crash in the east valley.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. at East Flamingo Road and South Seville Street, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

A 2005 Nissan Titan was going west on Flamingo the same time a 2024 Yamaha YZFR1 was speeding east on Flaming, according to police.

The crash happened when the Nissan made a left turn, and the front of the Yamaha hit the front right of the Nissan.

Medical personnel responded to the scene, but the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The Nissan's driver and passenger stayed at the scene. The driver showed signs of impairment and was arrested on charges related to DUI and endangering a child.

The rider's death marked the 159th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2024.

The collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collision Investigation Section.