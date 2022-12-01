New video shows suspect vehicle sought in fatal road rage shooting on 215 Beltway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Detectives released new video Thursday of a vehicle sought in connection with a fatal suspected road-rage shooting on the 215 Beltway.

An adult male was shot and killed on Oct. 18, 2021 near the airport connector, police said. Officers were dispatched to the scene just before 2:30 a.m., where they found a crashed vehicle with the driver unresponsive inside.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. An adult female passenger in the vehicle was also shot multiple times. She was transported to University Medical Center in critical condition.

"The investigation led by the LVMPD Homicide Section indicates the victims were in a traveling dispute with another vehicle on the freeway when they were shot, causing their vehicle to collide with the center median," according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators determined the victims were traveling southbound on Interstate 15 before merging onto eastbound 215 when the shooting occurred. Police identified the victims' vehicle as a silver 2016 Chrysler 200.

"The vehicles merged onto eastbound 215 and possibly began driving in a reckless manner, swerving and cutting each other off," said LVMPD Lt. Dave Valenta.

As the vehicles approached the airport connector, the shooter fired into the victims' vehicle, and it careened into a median.

"To anyone driving, this may have looked like a regular traffic accident," Valenta said.

Surveillance video shared by police shows a vehicle of interest in the case stopping at a gas station in the 3700 block of West Sahara Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard.

The shooter's vehicle is described as a newer, dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu with a large sticker in the rear passenger window.

Detectives are aware of multiple vehicles traveling eastbound on the 215 when the shooting happened, Valenta said. They're asking drivers who may have seen what led up to the shooting to contact the Homicide Section. Anyone with a dash camera who traveled in the area between 2:15 a.m. and 2:25 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2021 is also asked to contact detectives.

Anyone who recognizes this vehicle or has any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at crimestoppersofnv.com.