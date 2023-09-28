New body camera footage shows moments before officers shoot knife-wielding woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New body camera footage released by Henderson Police Department on Wednesday shows the moments before a woman wielding a large knife was shot.

On Friday, the Henderson Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance involving a mother and her adult daughter in the 1000 block of Center Street. The caller informed officers that the female was outside an apartment complex, holding a large knife and threatening another female, saying, "I will kill you!"

The female — identified as 33-year-old Shena Reiber — was also observed yelling, "Kill me!"

Arriving officers located Reiber holding the knife outside of the apartment complex. In the footage, Reiber can be seen holding the knife and approaching officers, who issued multiple commands for her to put down the knife.

At one point, both police officers at the scene can be heard saying, "We're here to help you" and "We don't want to shoot you."

Reiber continues to walk toward the officers with the knife raised, and police officers open fire on the woman. In a news release regarding the incident, HPD says she was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The involved Henderson Police Officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, and the names will be released after 48 hours, per department policy.

