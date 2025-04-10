Nevada State Troopers seize around 2.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl near state border

WEST WENDOVER, Nev. (KTNV) — There is approximately 2.5 pounds of fentanyl off the streets following a traffic stop from Nevada State Police (NSP) Highway Patrol.

On Monday around 8:30 a.m., NSP said they received reports of a reckless driver on Interstate 80 going towards West Wendover in Elko County. State Troopers located the dark blue BMW sedan traveling over 120 mph and conducted a traffic stop.

Troopers arrested the male driver for multiple traffic violations, and during that process they said they found around 2.5 pounds of suspected fentanyl — nearly 16,000 pills.

State authorities said further into their investigation, it was revealed the female passenger gave them false information about her identity. She was also arrested.

NSP said the man faces three charges: reckless driving, driving without a valid driver's license and trafficking a Schedule 1 controlled substance of 400 grams or more.

Additionally, NSP The woman faces two charges: providing false identifying information and trafficking a Schedule 1 controlled substance of 400 grams or more.

