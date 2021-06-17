Nevada road construction worker shot by passing van remains hospitalized

EUREKA COUNTY0 (KTNV) — On the morning of June 16, a road crew was working on State Route 278 near Eureka County when a man in a passing vehicle shot and struck a worker.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) was repaving sections of S.R. 278 when a Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP) Trooper who was traveling northbound saw a white Ram cargo van traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.

NHP says they later learned that the driver of the Ram fired multiple shots at an NDOT employee, striking him several times.

The Trooper says he provided medical aid and then traveled southbound in an attempt to locate the vehicle.

Additional Troopers, as well as Deputies from the Eureka County Sheriff’s Office, located the vehicle approximately 35 miles north of Eureka.

Authorities say the vehicle was successfully stopped by a tire deflation device and ultimately stopped at mile marker 27, north of Garden Pass.

As the suspect exited the vehicle, he began firing at law enforcement, NHP says.

After an hours-long standoff, and with the assistance of numerous law enforcement agencies, the suspect was located near the van, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The adult male suspect was transported from the scene and succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

The NDOT employee was flown from the scene to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition at this time.

There were no other individuals injured in this incident. As of this media release, State Route 278 remains closed from US-50 to the Eureka/Elko County line.

There are no outstanding suspects and there is no risk to the public. Additional details, as well as the identity of the suspect, will be released in the coming days.