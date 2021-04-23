Nevada prison escapee recaptured after 27 years

NEVADA (KTNV) — After escaping from prison 27 years ago, the Nevada Department of Corrections says Samuel Avalos-Gallardo, 52, is now back behind bars.

Avalos-Gallardo escaped from the department (formerly known as the Department of Prisons) in February 1994, while part of an NDF fire crew.

He was incarcerated in April 1993, for Driving Under the Influence resulting in an accident that caused the death of another person, in addition to substantial bodily harm to two other people.

Avalos-Gallardo was captured in January 2020, awaiting extradition from outside the U.S. the Nevada DOC received Avalos-Gallardo from a U.S. Marshal Service Foreign Office on April 20.

The recapture was a joint effort with the United States Marshal Service-District of Nevada, United States Marshal Service- Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Nevada Department of Corrections-Office of the Inspector General

