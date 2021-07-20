Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Nevada man sentenced to probation after plea deal for voting twice in 2016 election

items.[0].videoTitle
Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Craig Frank, 53, of Las Vegas, was sentenced in accordance with his plea to Voting More Than Once at Same Election, a category “D” felony.
Posted at 10:45 PM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-20 01:45:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Craig Frank, 53, of Las Vegas, was sentenced in accordance with his plea to Voting More Than Once at Same Election, a category “D” felony.

In August 2019, Frank was indicted in the Eighth Judicial District Court for voting twice in the 2016 general election.

Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Bita Yeager sentenced Craig to a minimum term of twelve months and a maximum term of thirty months in the Nevada Department of Corrections. Judge Yeager suspended his sentence and placed Craig on probation for two years.

“While voter fraud is rare, it undercuts trust in our election system and will not be tolerated by my office,” said AG Ford. “This case dates back to the 2016 general election, and my office is glad to see Mr. Frank being held accountable for his actions.”

To view the amended indictment against Craig Frank, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH