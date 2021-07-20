Nevada man sentenced to probation after plea deal for voting twice in 2016 election

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced that Craig Frank, 53, of Las Vegas, was sentenced in accordance with his plea to Voting More Than Once at Same Election, a category “D” felony.

In August 2019, Frank was indicted in the Eighth Judicial District Court for voting twice in the 2016 general election.

Eighth Judicial District Court Judge Bita Yeager sentenced Craig to a minimum term of twelve months and a maximum term of thirty months in the Nevada Department of Corrections. Judge Yeager suspended his sentence and placed Craig on probation for two years.

“While voter fraud is rare, it undercuts trust in our election system and will not be tolerated by my office,” said AG Ford. “This case dates back to the 2016 general election, and my office is glad to see Mr. Frank being held accountable for his actions.”