RENO (KTNV) - A Wellington, Nevada resident will spend over 12 years behind bars after he was found guilty of distributing child pornography.

27-year-old Daniel O'Brien plead guilty to the charge on September 14, 2017. He was sentenced to lifetime supervised release after he spends 151 months in prison.

On November 17, 2016, law enforcement officials found 172 images and 30 videos on O'Brien's cell phone and computer that depicted children engaging in sexually explicit acts. He later admitted in court that he used his cell phone to send the media over the internet.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon M. Bryant and was investigated by the Northern Nevada Child Exploitation Task Force. The task force consists of members from the FBI, the Reno Police Department, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, and the Nevada Attorney General's Office.

According to a press release from Acting U.S. Attorney Steve W. Myhre for the District of Nevada, the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. The nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.