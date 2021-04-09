Watch
Nevada justices strikes down deadline in death penalty case

Andy Barron/AP
FILE - In this May 20, 2019, file photo, Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman from El Salvador appears in Washoe District Court in Reno, Nev. Lawyers for the 21-year-old Salvadoran immigrant accused of killing four northern Nevada residents last year are asking the state Supreme Court to again overturn a judge's ruling allowing him to be tried in Reno for crimes that occurred in another county. Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman's public defenders argue the Washoe County District Court lacks jurisdiction to try him for the two killings and burglaries he's accused of committing in rural Douglas County last year. (Andy Barron/Reno Gazette-Journal/Pool via AP, File)
Posted at 11:57 AM, Apr 09, 2021
RENO (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has struck down a filing deadline a district judge had set later this month in an effort to avoid further delay in the trial of a Salvadoran immigrant accused of four killings in 2019.

A Washoe County judge had set an April 20 deadline for public defenders to file a motion claiming Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman is intellectually disabled so can't be executed if convicted of murdering a Reno couple and two other woman.

The trial is scheduled to begin Sept. 20.

The high court agreed Friday with his lawyers who argue such motions can be filed up to 10 days before the trial.

