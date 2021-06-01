Watch
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Nevada Highway Patrol says they made over 250 traffic stops on Memorial Day

items.[0].image.alt
NHP
HOV LANE FILE1.JPG
may 31 nhp tickets.jpg
Posted at 10:06 PM, May 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-01 01:06:57-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command, along with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the DUI Strike Team, had a busy Memorial Day on Las Vegas area highways.

NHP saying they made 252 traffic stops on May 31 resulting in 150 moving violations, 5 DUI arrests, and 1 Battery Domestic Violence warrant arrest.

Troopers also say they responded to 7 crashes.

With backups on southbound Interstate 15, which at times stretched 26 miles, NHP says they also stopped 80 vehicles for shoulder or off-road violations.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH