Nevada Highway Patrol says they made over 250 traffic stops on Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command, along with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the DUI Strike Team, had a busy Memorial Day on Las Vegas area highways.

NHP saying they made 252 traffic stops on May 31 resulting in 150 moving violations, 5 DUI arrests, and 1 Battery Domestic Violence warrant arrest.

Troopers also say they responded to 7 crashes.

With backups on southbound Interstate 15, which at times stretched 26 miles, NHP says they also stopped 80 vehicles for shoulder or off-road violations.