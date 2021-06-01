Nevada Highway Patrol says they made over 250 traffic stops on Memorial Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command, along with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the DUI Strike Team, had a busy Memorial Day on Las Vegas area highways.
NHP saying they made 252 traffic stops on May 31 resulting in 150 moving violations, 5 DUI arrests, and 1 Battery Domestic Violence warrant arrest.
Troopers also say they responded to 7 crashes.
With backups on southbound Interstate 15, which at times stretched 26 miles, NHP says they also stopped 80 vehicles for shoulder or off-road violations.
The numbers are in! Thank you for stopping by today and following along. We hope everyone had a very happy and safe Memorial Day.🇺🇸 #drivesafenv #drivesober #buckleup #eyesontheroad #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/D2zQ7i0ZeO— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) June 1, 2021