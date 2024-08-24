Nevada Highway Patrol arrest kidnapping suspect in Winnemucca

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. (KTNV) — A kidnapping suspect from Utah has been arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol.

On Tuesday around 10:55 a.m., Highway Patrol said they received a call from the St. George Police Department in Utah for help in locating a vehicle involved in a kidnapping on Aug. 19.

The vehicle was described as a white GMC Terrain SUV with Utah license plates.

Highway Patrol said for the next several hours after the call, multiple agencies in Northern Nevada searched for the vehicle.

Around 12:28 p.m., law enforcement said a Nevada State Trooper located the vehicle on Interstate 80 near Winnemucca — confirming and matching the vehicle's description from the initial report.

Highway Patrol said the state trooper conducted a traffic stop on the East Winnemucca Boulevard off-ramp and arrested the suspect without incident.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted the female victim and her three children who were inside the vehicle.

This investigation is being led by the St. George Police Department in Utah.