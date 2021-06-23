Nevada firefighter impersonator arrested on arson charges

RENO (AP) — A Lyon County man has been charged with nearly two dozen criminal counts accusing him of arson, impersonating a firefighter and possessing more than $50,000 in uniforms, equipment and other items stolen from area fire agencies.

The state fire marshal said Wednesday 29-year-old Kevin Critor of Dayton was in possession of a firefighter badge and a firearm when he was arrested Monday in Dayton while attempting to set an arson fire near Mound House.

An investigation launched June 14 following a vehicle arson fire in the same area June 14 led to the discovery of several burglaries at fire stations in Douglas, Washoe and Lyon counties.