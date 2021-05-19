Nevada correctional officer arrested in December for firing gun outside of club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Nevada correctional officer who was arrested in December after he fired multiple rounds outside of a club on Fremont Street is due in court on May 27.

Ismael Almaraz was arrested on Dec. 20, 2020. According to the arrest report for Almaraz, he was at a club on East Fremont Street when he became involved in an altercation with another man.

Club security broke up the fight and helped Almaraz to a restroom. Almaraz told the security guards that he wanted to press charges against the other man and asked the guards to detain him.

Almaraz claimed that the guards told him they did not want to intervene and that the other man possibly had a gun.

Almaraz then exited the club and retrieved a gun from his car. He claimed it was his intention to conduct a citizen’s arrest.

Almaraz says as he approached the other man’s vehicle in the parking lot, it began to pull away and he thought he saw a gun in the man’s hand. Almaraz opened fire on the vehicle.

Almaraz reportedly told police that he knew the other man, who is the husband of the woman he is dating. He told police that the man has been upset because of Almaraz’s relationship with his wife.

Police went to the woman’s home in an attempt to locate the man, but he was not there.

The security guards at the club told police that they never saw a gun.

Police determined that it was unreasonable for Almaraz to leave the club, retrieve his gun and then fire at the other man.

They determined that Almaraz fired at least 10 rounds in an area with apartment buildings and businesses, possibly endangering other lives.

Almaraz is facing an assault charge, a drug possession charge, and several charges related to firing his gun.

According to public records, Almaraz was a correctional officer for the state of Nevada 2018, 2019 and 2020.

