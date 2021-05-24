Nevada, California man convicted in Las Vegas for series of armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A federal jury convicted two men on May 21, of committing four armed robberies, including two banks and the same Starbucks coffeehouse twice.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Edwin Arnold Jr., 25, of Las Vegas, and Shamariae Marshon Jones, 25, of Pasadena, Calif., robbed two banks and a Starbucks coffeehouse between December 2016 and January 2017. They stole a total of $14,280.

During each robbery, Arnold brandished a handgun at employees, demanding money and threatening to shoot if they did not comply. Jones helped Arnold commit the robberies.

On January 26, 2017, the FBI’s Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Arnold and Jones when the two drove back to Arnold’s residence immediately after committing their latest robbery.

After a five-day jury trial, Arnold and Jones were each found guilty of one count of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, one count of conspiracy to commit bank robbery, one count of interference with commerce by robbery, two counts of bank robbery, and three counts of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence.

Arnold was found guilty of an additional count of interference with commerce by robbery and of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence. U.S. District Judge Andrew P. Gordon presided over the jury trial and scheduled sentencing for August 25, 2021.

Arnold and Jones each face the statutory maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada and Special Agent in Charge Aaron C. Rouse of the FBI made the announcement.

This case was investigated by the FBI and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Allison Reese and Shaheen Torgoley are prosecuting the case.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a nationwide program by the Department of Justice that has been historically successful in bringing together all levels of law enforcement to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer for everyone.