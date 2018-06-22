LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A revenge pornography website was ordered to destroy all its images and pay over $2 million to the Federal Trade Commission.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced the judgment against MyEx.com on June 22.

According to a press release from the Attorney General's Office, the website urged visitors to submit pornographic pictures and stories of former relationship partners. The website also solicited personal information such as names, addresses, employers, and social media profiles.

Those who wanted videos or photos of themselves taken off the site were charged fees between $499 and $2,800.

A complaint filed in federal court said that the defendants' conducted deceptive trade practices under Nevada law by using coercion, duress, or intimidation to get money from victims who wanted their images and personal information taken down. The complaint also said such practices violated the FTC Act.

MyEx.com was taken offline after the Attorney General's Office and the FTC filed for an injunction in January this year. The new federal order announced on June 22 is designed to ensure the website will remain offline.

“This judgment was sought on behalf of all those who were shamed or harmed by MyEx.com, especially women who represent the vast majority of its victims,” said Laxalt. “Revenge pornography is an abhorrent practice that should not be encouraged or solicited by any website."