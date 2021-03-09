Multiple Arizona men convicted for attempting to lure minors

KINGMAN, Ariz. (KTNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona has been conducting undercover sting operations around Mohave County for the past several years. The operation targets individuals who are using the internet to lure minors for sexual exploitation. Since these operations began, 33 individuals have been arrested. In an effort to promote transparency, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office would like to update the community of the outcome of some of these arrests.

Jay Lawler, 47 of Laughlin, was arrested on August 20, 2019 for Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), Attempted Commercial Exploitation of a Minor (under the age of 15), and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor (under the age of 15), all felonies. Lawler was found guilty by a jury of his peers and was ordered a total confinement of 35 years in Arizona Department of Corrections.

Shane McHone, 31 of Kingman, was arrested on August 30, 2019 for four counts of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), two counts of Attempted Commercial Exploitation of a Minor (under the age of 15), Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor (under the age of 15), and Furnishing Harmful Items to Minors, all felonies. McHone plead Guilty to lesser charges, receiving 15 years confined in Arizona Department of Corrections.

Michael Shaw, 29 of Kingman, was arrested on January 28, 2020 for two counts of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor (under the age of 15), all felonies. Shaw plead Guilty to lesser charges, receiving 5 years confined in Arizona Department of Corrections.

Justin Hyde, 24 of Lake Havasu City, was arrested on January 10, 2020 for Attempted Exploitation of a Minor (under the age of 15), eight counts of Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor (under the age of 15), all felonies. Hyde plead Guilty to lesser charges, receiving 10 years confined in Arizona Department of Corrections.

John Hudson, 26 of Kingman, was arrested on February 19, 2020, for Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (under the age of 15), Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor (under the age of 15), all felonies. Hudson plead Guilty to lesser charges, receiving 7 years confined in Arizona Department of Corrections.

Harvey Wall, 28 of Kingman, was arrested on March 6, 2020, for two counts of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor (under the age of 15), all felonies. Wall plead Guilty to lesser charges, receiving 5 years confined in Arizona Department of Corrections.

Dean Tarnow, 47 of Lake Havasu City, was arrested on August 26, 2019, for two counts of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), two counts of Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor (under the age of 15), all felonies. Tarnow plead Guilty to lesser charges, receiving 5 years confined in Arizona Department of Corrections.

Brian Reeves, 53 of Golden Valley, was arrested on August 6, 2019, for four counts of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), all felonies. Reaves plead Guilty to lesser charges, receiving 1 year confined in Arizona Department of Corrections.

Michael Bach, 39 of Kingman, was arrested on February 18, 2020, for two counts of Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (under the age of 15), eight counts of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), and Aggravated Luring of a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), all felonies. Bach plead Guilty to lesser charges, receiving 180 days jail time and 19 years registration as a sexual offender.

Jesse Scott, 27 of Kingman, was arrested on March 2, 2020, for three counts of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), all felonies. Scott plead Guilty to lesser charges, receiving 3 years of Supervised Probation.

Larit Fisher, 19 of Yucca, was arrested on March 6, 2020, for two counts of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (under the age of 15), and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor (under the age of 15), all felonies. Fisher plead Guilty to lesser charges, receiving 3 years of Supervised Probation.

Robbie Woodruff, 18 of Kingman, was arrested on March 6, 2020, for Attempted Sexual Exploitation of a Minor (under the age of 15), two counts of Luring a Minor for Sexual Exploitation (under the age of 15), and Attempted Sexual Conduct with a Minor (under the age of 15), all felonies. Woodruff plead Guilty to lesser charges, receiving Supervised Probation.

Eleven remaining individuals arrested during these sting operation have not yet been convicted. These operations were conducted with the full support and cooperation of the Lake Havasu Police Department, Kingman Police Department, Bullhead City Police Department, the United States Department of Homeland Security Investigations Unit, and the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.

