Motorcyclist dead, cyclist critically injured following Monday night collision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is dead, and a bicyclist has been hospitalized, following a Monday night collision on East Desert Inn Road.

According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 10:41 p.m. when a 2003 Honda CBR 954 RR was traveling westbound on Desert Inn at a "high rate of speed." At the same time, a bicyclist was attempting to cross Desert Inn from south to north, east of Mojave Road.

Police say the collision occurred when the bicyclist crossed the motorcycle's path and the two collided.

Emergency Medical Services responded and transported both riders to the Sunrise Hospital Trauma Center for their injuries.

Despite all life-saving interventions, police say the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased at the hospital, and the bicyclist remains hospitalized with "critical injuries."

The motorcyclist’s death marks the 53rd traffic-related fatality in The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction for 2023. The collision remains under investigation by the LVMPD Collision Investigation Section.