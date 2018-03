Police in the Las Vegas area are asking for the public's help in locating the following individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police say the same man and woman stole merchandise from a business located near the 9000 Block of West Charleston at least twice during the month of March.

One of those times the man and woman battered an employee during their robbery and it was caught by surveillance footage.

Investigators from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are hoping someone might have information that will lead to the identification of these two people:

Suspect # 1: Black male, 20's, 6'1", 180 LBS, short black hair, short goatee

Suspect # 2: Black female, 20's, 5'6", 155 LBS, eyeglasses, shoulder-length black hair