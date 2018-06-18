Most Wanted in Las Vegas for week of June 17

Police in the Las Vegas area are asking for the public's help in locating the following individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

On Saturday, May 12, at about 11:15 a.m., officers responded to a grand larceny from a business, located in the 3700 block of Civic Center Drive, near Gowan Road. A man entered the parking lot to the business in a black Chevrolet S10 pickup with custom chrome rims before parking next to a white work truck. The man exited the pickup and opened the work trucks tool storage compartments and took about $6,000 worth of equipment. The suspect was last seen leaving the parking lot in the black Chevrolet S10 pickup.