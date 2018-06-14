Most Wanted in Las Vegas for week of June 10

Police in the Las Vegas area are asking for the public's help in locating the following individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

On June 13 at approximately 7:10 a.m., the man entered a business located near 5000 S. Fort Apache Road, near Tropicana Avenue. He went to the electronics department and contacted the victim. He requested to see some merchandise. The victim let the man see the item. The man took the item and ran toward the exit. The victim attempted to stop the man, who produced a weapon, then fled from the business. No injuries were reported.

From May 31 through June 7, several armed robberies occurred to businesses in the Las Vegas valley. The locations were not specified. The same man is responsible for each robbery. During each robbery, the man enters the business and approaches the employee at the register. The man then presents a firearm and demands money from the employee. The man takes the money and flees from the business.