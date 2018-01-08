Most Wanted in Las Vegas for week of Jan. 7

Police in the Las Vegas area are asking for the public's help in locating the following individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Police looking for man who asked for a cookie before committing a robbery. It happened at a business near Sierra Vista Drive and Maryland Parkway. When the manager began ringing up the cookie, the man pulled out a gun and demanded money. The suspect is between 25 and 30 years of age, 6 foot tall, and about 180 pounds. Last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jacket with red stripes, dark pans and red and white shoes.