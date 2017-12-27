Most Wanted in Las Vegas for week of Dec. 24

Police in the Las Vegas area are asking for the public's help in locating the following individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

A suspect robbed a business employee at gunpoint near Charleston and Rainbow boulevards on Dec. 26. No one was injured, but the suspect got away with undisclosed items. Investigators are looking for a Hispanic male in his 30s, average build, with black hair, a mustache, black sunglasses, a black leather coat, and armed with a silver handgun.

