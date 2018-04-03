Most Wanted in Las Vegas for week of April 1

2:09 PM, Apr 3, 2018
Police in the Las Vegas area are asking for the public's help in locating the following individuals. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

On April 2, a man used a weapon to rob an employee in a clothing store located near Rainbow and Lake Mead boulevards. Money and undisclosed items were stolen during the robbery. No one was injured during the incident. 

Suspect: White male, 25 to 35 years old, 5'8" to 5'9", 170 to 180 pounds, with at least SOME of the following tattoos: Tattoo on right wrist/top of hand, tattoo that looks like a skull on the back of the left calf, and a large tattoo on the back and front of the right calf/shin.

