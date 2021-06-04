More legal trouble for Las Vegas woman accused of pushing man off bus to his death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More legal trouble for the woman charged with murder after police say she pushed an elderly man off a Las Vegas public bus.

Video from the bus allegedly shows Cadesha Bishop shoving the 74-year-old in March of 2019.

RELATED: Woman accused of pushing man off bus to remain on house arrest

She pleaded not guilty but court documents show another case involving Bishop went to court in December in which she's charged with stealing a vehicle.

A motion filed in court yesterday is requesting to have her bond revoked.

13 Action News will provide updates when they become available.