Missing Las Vegas mother identified as homicide victim from 2001 cold case

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Humans remains found in a shallow grave near Henderson more than 20 years ago have been identified by local law enforcement agencies.

Las Vegas Metro police identified the female homicide victim as Virgia Mae Jackson, who is believed to have went missing sometime in 1999 or 2000, according to police.

On Jan. 11, 2001, Henderson police and Las Vegas Homicide said they responded to Pabco Road and Sunset Road where a human skull was found. The scene was later determined to be in LVMPD's jurisdiction.

Detectives said they later located several more human bones from a shallow grave, but they were unable to be identified. The victim was given the name Jane "Pabco" Doe, and the investigation went cold.

LVMPD said the remains were sent to Othram Inc. — a forensics lab in Texas — in 2021. In November 2024, police said Othram notified them that the remains had been identified as Virgia Mae Jackson.

▶ Related article The Search for Justice: How a local nonprofit is leading the charge to solve Las Vegas cold cases

Investigators spoke with Jackson's family members who said she had left San Antonio, Texas with her four young children in the mid 1990s to "start a new life" in Las Vegas and be closer to her friend, possibly named Ava or Eva. Metro said Jackson met her friend in Texas and that the friend had family in the Las Vegas area.

Police said Jackson had fallen on hard times and was unable to care for her children. The oldest eventually moved back to Texas to live with other family members and the other three were placed into temporary care in Las Vegas, according to police.

Jackson would regularly visit her children until she suddenly stopped showing up, according to police, but she was never reported missing to authorities due to her family believing she had simply disappeared.

LVMPD said she was last reported living near Harmon Avenue and Mountain Vista Street.

Anyone with information about what may have happened to Virgia Mae Jackson or anyone who may know the identity of Ava or Eva, the friend of Virgia, is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section at (702) 828-3521. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.