LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A substitute teacher was arrested by Clark County School District police after an investigation by authorities this week.

Nicholas Bott, 44, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges related to unlawful contact with a minor.

Bott was assigned to Ernest A. Becker Sr. Middle School and had been employed by the district since April of 2016.

CCSD said he has now been removed from the substitute pool.