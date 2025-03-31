Metro police responding to 'domestic violence' barricade in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are responding to a barricade situation in the east valley after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Metro said the situation is happening in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, but there are no road closures at this time.



Arriving officers said they spoke to the female victim outside her apartment and learned an adult male suspect is refusing to exit.

Based on the information they have, Metro said SWAT will be responding to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will add updates as they are made available.