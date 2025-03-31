Watch Now
Local NewsCrime

Actions

Metro police responding to 'domestic violence' barricade in east Las Vegas

Police said there are no road closures at this time.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
KTNV
FILE - These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro police said they are responding to a barricade situation in the east valley after receiving reports of a domestic violence incident around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Metro said the situation is happening in the 3000 block of South Nellis Boulevard, but there are no road closures at this time.

Arriving officers said they spoke to the female victim outside her apartment and learned an adult male suspect is refusing to exit.

Based on the information they have, Metro said SWAT will be responding to the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Channel 13 will add updates as they are made available.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

13 Connects

13 Connects: Help homeless veterans in Las Vegas