Metro police investigating homicide after Spring Valley homeowner shoots, kills intruder

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metro Police are investigating a homicide at the 6400 block of Placer Drive in Spring Valley.



Around 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, metro said they received a call from a residence in the 6400 block of Placer Drive that a male suspect was breaking into their home. They said the suspect had just broken the glass around their front door.

Metro said officers were dispatched to the residence and a gunshot was heard over the 911 call. The homeowners told police that they had just shot the male suspect.

As officers responded to the scene, they said they located the male suspect in the driveway of the residence with a gunshot wound. They said they rendered medical aid and personnel then transported him to University Medical Center where he died.

Metro said the homeowners have been cooperative with investigators and told police that the suspect was acting extremely irrational and not listening to demands to leave the property.

Metro said they do not anticipate an arrest at this time, but the investigation will still need to undergo review by the Clark County District Attorney's office to determine if charges need to be filed.

Homicide detectives are canvassing the area as part of their investigation and said they are reviewing surveillance footage and collecting witness statements from nearby residences.

Metro said the homeowners are in their 20s and appears that they just moved in recently. The male suspect is believed to be in his 30s or 40s.

Watch the media briefing below: